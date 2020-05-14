TV Technology Announces Recipients of Best of Show Special Edition Awards
By Tom Butts
Awards were created in absence of the spring NAB Show
WASHINGTON—TV Technology is delighted to announce the winners of the 2020 Best of Show Special Edition Awards.
The special edition of the program was created this year in the absence of a physical spring NAB Show. It honors and helps promote outstanding new, recently introduced and pending products and services.
The full list of winners from TV Technology are:
- 7Mountains—DINA - Cloud Newsroom Solution
- Advantech—VEGA-8300E 8K Broadcast Video Encoder
- AVIWEST—RACK300 HEVC Video Contribution Encoder
- Black Box—Emerald PE IP-Based KVM Extenders
- Broadpeak—S4Streaming
- Canon USA—CJ18ex7.6B KASE S UHDgc
- Cineo Lighting—Reflex r15
- ENCO Systems—enCaption Live Automated Captioning
- Evertz Microsystems—SCORPION Smart Media Processing Platform
- LG Business Solutions—.44mm Bezel LCD Video Wall (55SVH7PF)
- Litra LLC—LitraStudio Portable RGBWW LED Light
- Masstech—Kumulate
- PHABRIX—QxL - 25G IP Enabled Rasterizer
- Primestream—Primestream Creative Bridge
- PRO VIDEO INSTRUMENTS—INFINIUM®
- Qligent Corp.—Dymos™ Event Based Dynamic Monitoring
- Quantum—Quantum F1000
- Rohde & Schwarz—R&S NextGen TV transmitter solution
- Signiant—Jet
- Sony—Sony PVM-X2400 4K HDR TRIMASTER Monitor
- Telestream—Wirecast Gear
- Thinklogical, a Belden Brand—Low-Latency 12G SDI Extenders
- TVU Networks—TVU One with integrated 5G modem
- Vela—Compliance Monitoring Logger/Multiviewer
- Verimatrix—VCAS 5 for DVB
- Verizon Media Platform—Verizon Media Control
- Wheatstone—Blade 4 for WheatNet-IP Audio Network
- Zixi—Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform
Winners have been selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors.
“Our thanks to the many companies that participated in this year’s program under such unusual circumstances,” said Paul McLane, managing director of content in Future’s B2B media technology group. “It’s clear from the nominations and the outstanding winners that despite the current health crisis, technology innovation remains strong in our industry.”
Winners and nominees will be featured in a Program Guide to be distributed shortly to 95,000 broadcast and media readers across Future’s media brands.
