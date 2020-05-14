TV Technology Announces Recipients of Best of Show Special Edition Awards

WASHINGTON—TV Technology is delighted to announce the winners of the 2020 Best of Show Special Edition Awards.

The special edition of the program was created this year in the absence of a physical spring NAB Show. It honors and helps promote outstanding new, recently introduced and pending products and services.

The full list of winners from TV Technology are:

7Mountains —DINA - Cloud Newsroom Solution

Advantech —VEGA-8300E 8K Broadcast Video Encoder

AVIWEST —RACK300 HEVC Video Contribution Encoder

Black Box —Emerald PE IP-Based KVM Extenders

Broadpeak —S4Streaming

Canon USA —CJ18ex7.6B KASE S UHDgc

Cineo Lighting —Reflex r15

ENCO Systems —enCaption Live Automated Captioning

Evertz Microsystems —SCORPION Smart Media Processing Platform

LG Business Solutions —.44mm Bezel LCD Video Wall (55SVH7PF)

Litra LLC —LitraStudio Portable RGBWW LED Light

Masstech —Kumulate

PHABRIX —QxL - 25G IP Enabled Rasterizer

Primestream —Primestream Creative Bridge

PRO VIDEO INSTRUMENTS —INFINIUM®

Qligent Corp. —Dymos™ Event Based Dynamic Monitoring

Quantum —Quantum F1000

Rohde & Schwarz —R&S NextGen TV transmitter solution

Signiant —Jet

Sony —Sony PVM-X2400 4K HDR TRIMASTER Monitor

Telestream —Wirecast Gear

Thinklogical, a Belden Brand —Low-Latency 12G SDI Extenders

TVU Networks —TVU One with integrated 5G modem

Vela —Compliance Monitoring Logger/Multiviewer

Verimatrix —VCAS 5 for DVB

Verizon Media Platform —Verizon Media Control

Wheatstone —Blade 4 for WheatNet-IP Audio Network

Zixi—Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform

Winners have been selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors.

“Our thanks to the many companies that participated in this year’s program under such unusual circumstances,” said Paul McLane, managing director of content in Future’s B2B media technology group. “It’s clear from the nominations and the outstanding winners that despite the current health crisis, technology innovation remains strong in our industry.”

Winners and nominees will be featured in a Program Guide to be distributed shortly to 95,000 broadcast and media readers across Future’s media brands.