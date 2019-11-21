Bert Schmidt Elected Chairman of APTS

WASHINGTON—Bert Schmidt, president and CEO of WHRO in Norfolk, Va., has been elected as the new chairman of the America’s Public Television Stations Board of Trustees.

Bert Schmidt

Joining Schmidt at the head of board will be Molly Phillips, executive director and general manager of Iowa Public Television in Johnston, Iowa, in the role of professional vice chair; and Carol Kellerman, lay trustee of Thirteen/WNET in New York, as lay vice chair, a position she previously held.

The elections took place following the retirement of former Chairman Roy Clem, executive director of Alabama Public Television.

“Roy has been one of public media’s most effective and respected leaders for many years, and he never stopped leading,” said Patrick Butler, APTS president and CEO. “We will be forever grateful for Roy’s tremendous contributions to our organization and our system, which will continue for generations to come.”

Butler also welcomed Schimdt, Phillips and Kellerman as they take on their roles.

The newly elected trio’s terms begin immediately, with them serving in these roles until the next board elections on Feb. 25, 2020.