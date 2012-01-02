Belkin to Debut Mobile DTV Devices Later This Year



LAS VEGAS—Consumer electronics firm Belkin has signed an agreement with Mobile Content Venture, a consortium of broadcasters promoting Mobile DTV, to develop and market products and apps that will allow consumers to view MCV’s Dyle Mobile TV service on the estimated 120 million smartphones and tablets on the U.S. market later this year.



Dyle Mobile TV is the consumer-facing brand launched by MCV to deliver live mobile television content from 15 major broadcast groups including Pearl LLC (Belo Corp., Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps Co., Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television Inc., Media General Inc., Meredith Corp., Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. and Raycom Media) as well as Fox, ION Television, Univision, Bahakel, Telemundo, and NBC. At launch, Dyle will be available from more than 72 stations in 32 markets, reaching approximately 50 percent of the U.S. population.



Last week, the group announced its first Mobile TV deal with an established carrier, MetroPCS, to begin offering the service on a Samsung Android smartphone later this year.



"MCV's partnership with Belkin means we can address the large, and growing, installed base of smartphone and tablet devices with the Dyle mobile TV technology," said Salil Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-General Managers of MCV. "This adds to significant progress we have already made in gathering together some of the largest broadcasters in the country and delivering the kind of live programming consumers want to mobile devices via a robust technology platform."



"At Belkin, we embrace emerging technologies that make connecting to the things you love easier and more accessible, and this partnership with MCV underscores that commitment," said Brian Van Harlingen, Chief Technology Officer of Belkin. "We look forward to unveiling a product in early 2012 that will make live television mobile."



At this week’s CES in Las Vegas, Belkin will demonstrate a prototype system with an adaptor and earphone that could be plugged into existing iPhones and iPads, according to TV Technology sister publication Broadcasting & Cable. The ear-buds would plug into the adaptor and also serve as an antenna to receive the mobile DTV signals.



Additional news surrounding the relationship and product prototypes will be available at the Belkin booth (#30651) in the South Hall and MCV booth (#13442/#13444) at Central Hall at this week’s CES in Las Vegas.



