Belgian and Portuguese viewers watch their first 3-D sports telecasts
Last week Portuguese and Belgian sports fans experienced the first live sports broadcasts in stereoscopic high-definition 3-D.
On May 8, in Belgium, Belgacom TV broadcast a game, produced by Outside Broadcast, making extensive use of 3-D on-air graphics generated with new software systems from wTVision (http://www.wtvision.com/) and stereo graphics rendering engines from Vizrt (http://www.vizrt.com/). The historic 3-D Belgian football match (a Jupiler Pro League contest between Anderlecht and Sint-Truiden) used special 3-D rigs comprised of two Grass Valley LDK 8000 HD cameras on a Swiss rig — provided by Outside Broadcast — could be viewed in several bars and cafes in Belgium equipped with 3-D screens.
That same week, the Estoril Open tennis tournament in Portugal was broadcast in 3-D. These were the first true 3-D live broadcasts in Portugal. Produced for MEO IPTV distributor by Medialuso and wTVision, with the support of RTP and Lagos Sports, the graphics appeared to float outside viewers' TV screens.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox