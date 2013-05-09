Beijing TV Relies on TSL Audio Monitors for Loudness, Quality Assurance

BEIJING—Beijing TV, the Chinese government owned-and-operated television station, has installed six of PAM2 MK2 Audio Monitoring Units from TSL Professional Products Ltd. in its production facilities.



The PAM2 MK2 units give BTV advanced loudness and confidence monitoring capabilities that include Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding from HD, SDI and AES signal sources.



“Our older equipment was severely limited in performance scope, so we decided it was time to upgrade all our confidence monitoring systems,” said Chu Cun, head of technical operations at BTV. “The TSL PAM2 MK2 gives us the power to monitor loudness for compliance with new broadcast standards, accurately meter audio for many sources and provide phase information. In addition to full implementation of current Dolby standards and the capability to interface with multi-layered confidence monitoring systems to ensure signal integrity and quality, the units offer free software upgrades as new features are added.”



PAM2 MK2 is equipped with an SDI output, which exports the bargraph, data and loudness histogram displays to an external monitor review of mission critical audio information. As a member of the Dolby OEM Partner Program, the PAM2 MK2 was one of the first units to feature the optional Dolby CAT1100 module for comprehensive decoding and monitoring of Dolby audio formats used throughout the HD broadcast chain (Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital and Dolby E). The new module enables the PAM2 MK2 to perform Dolby E decoding and external speaker monitoring, as well as Dolby Digital Plus with descriptive audio and stream mixing, which will evolve to 7.1 as broadcasters adopt the full cinematic experience.



PAM2 MK2 was shown with extended capabilities regarding Loudness, including EBU R128, Loudness Range and Leq metering that measures the overall energy of a section of audio, as well as the general ATSC and EBU loudness standards. The PAM2 MK2 can also measure loudness from two programs simultaneously.



