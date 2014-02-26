Beck TV to Highlight Systems Integration for IT/IP and Baseband at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS —At this year’s NAB Show, Beck TV will highlight its systems integration services for IT, IP and baseband installations. Beck TV engineers will be ready to discuss potential projects, new technologies and best practices with 2014 NAB Show attendees.



With services ranging from aesthetic and space planning, design, engineering, custom consoles, specialized metal work, fixtures, purchasing and integration, the company can customize installations for entertainment, sports and mobile facilities and build custom trucks that provide maximum operational efficiency.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Beck TV will be in booth C9525.