Beat the Traffic, TrafficLand Team Up for Live Traffic Video



Beat the Traffic, which offers real-time traffic information for broadcast media and mobile devices, and TrafficLand, an authorized aggregator of live traffic video, partnered to allow broadcasters nationwide to supplement their traffic reports with live traffic video in addition to other real-time traffic information beginning January 1, 2012.



Through agreements with more than 60 state and local transportation agencies, TrafficLand provides live traffic video feeds from more than 11,000 cameras worldwide, including coverage in 148 U.S. cities. Beat the Traffic 3D currently includes live, but still traffic images, whereas TrafficLand’s patented technology captures thousands of closed-circuit television (CCTV) video feeds directly from the camera networks of local and state transportation agencies; standardizes them; and provides more reliable access with fewer delays. The new partnership represents a major upgrade for Beat the Traffic 3D users, who can now air live video of traffic events as they happen.



“TrafficLand’s offering is truly one-of-a-kind and a wonderful complement to Beat the Traffic 3D,” said Andre Gueziec, CEO of Beat the Traffic. “Our media customers and prospects have been asking for live video feeds for some time, and we responded by teaming with the undisputed leader in the field. TrafficLand’s patented technology, infrastructure and sheer amount of video feeds are truly second to none.”



“We are very selective about our partners, but TrafficLand and Beat the Traffic were meant to do business with each other,” said Lawrence Nelson, CEO of TrafficLand. “We are very excited with the opportunity to work with Beat the Traffic and believe that the combination of our products and technologies will offer television broadcasters a truly unique on-air traffic reporting capability.”