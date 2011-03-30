Beat the Traffic Adds Record Number of Affiliates in 1Q11



SANTA CLARA, CALIF.: Beat the Traffic logged a record number of new affiliates in the first three months of 2011, founder Andre Gueziac said this week. A total of 50 entities subscribed to BtT’s 3D traffic analysis and reporting system.



Five new TV stations, “several” websites and a “major nationwide newspaper group” were among those who picked up BtT, driving 25 percent growth in the first quarter of this year. The system features 3D maps, traffic forecasting and custom routing as well as mobile and online components.



