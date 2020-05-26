B+C Awards 2020 Now Accepting Nominations

NEW YORK—Broadcasting+Cable, a sister publication of TV Technology, is now accepting nominations for the B+C 2020 Awards, the publication’s annual honors for local TV stations. This year, B+C is expanding the awards to include the best news, programs and people in local TV.

The B+C Awards recognize the local TV industry’s most powerful, innovative or engaging content, programming and special projects in news, public affairs and community relations, as well as the people who produce it. There are 25 categories that will name a winner for each DMA (1-25, 26-50 and 51+). Categories include Best Independent Station, Best News Coverage, Best Producer and the GM of the Year.

Entry guidelines are available online.

All winners will receive coverage on B+C’s website, in the magazine and newsletter. All nominees will receive a digital nominee badge that can be used in marketing; winners will receive an additional digital winner’s badge and a branded B+C award.