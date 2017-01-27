BBC Studioworks Goes With Imagine’s IP3 Router

LONDON—As part of the newly redeveloped BBC Studioworks’ Television Center, Imagine has announced its Platinum IP3 routing technology is now part of the facility. The IP3 system will serve as a hug for managing SDI video and AES audio signals for the whole facility.

IP3 28RU

Core signal distribution is the IP3’s main functionality, but the platform also supports audio multiplexing and de-multiplexing , flexible and integrated multiviewer, and discrete AES or MADI signals. The IP3 works in a hybrid SDI-IP environment with transparent operations across the two signal formats, as well as synchronous switching between SDI and IP domains. An additional feature of the system is the Magellan SDN Orchestrator, which is a software control system for hybrid SDI-IP facilities that allows IP3 to be integrated into a service-oriented architecture.

The new BBC Studioworks facility will employ two IP3 28RU router frames. One will be dedicated to Studio TC1, while the other handles signaling for Studio TC2 and TC3. Both units support a mixture of copper and fiber connectivity and have interface modules to link to the facility-wide MADI audio infrastructure. Platinum SX Pro multiviewer modules are included in each frame to support multiple displays.

BBC Studioworks is currently implementing the Platinum IP3 systems at Television Centre in West London. The studio and post production facilities are expected to open as of Sept. 1.