BBC Prompting Contract Awarded to Autocue



LONDON: Autocue has been awarded the contract to provide all teleprompting and support services for the BBC’s news operations in London and Scotland. The contract runs for three years, with the option to extend for a further two, and covers provision of equipment for 11 news programs, as well as 24/7 support and operation of that equipment via a team of 25 operators.



The new agreement includes cover for the critical transition period of news operations from BBC Television Centre to the new W1 Broadcasting House. As part of the contract, Autocue will roll out its latest Master Series teleprompters with LED-backlit monitors, as well as its IP-based QMaster/QBox software solution that interfaces with the broadcaster’s ENPS newsroom system.





