Bannister Lake, NextComputing partner on broadcast graphics workstations

Bannister Lake and NextComputing have teamed up to provide Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) with portable broadcast graphics workstations running BL Score Bug, a real-time scoring and game status display system for live sports broadcasts.





MLSE is using BL Score Bugs for home game coverage at the Air Canada Centre as well as away games for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, throughout the season.



Together, Bannister Lake and NextComputing deliver simultaneous SD and HDTV graphics, extensive broadcast-quality layouts, support for 3-D animations and transitions, game titling elements, statistics, standings, scores, and clocks, bundled in a convenient grab-and-go mobile workstation package.