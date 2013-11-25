Bannister Lake Launches School Closings Solution

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA—Bannister Lake introduces BL Snow Day, a new school closures and local community events solution.



BL Snow Day’s simplified Web-based workflow provides an unlimited number of content moderators the ability to pre-schedule content for future play out, and set automatic story expiration. Automation and editorial tools enable staff to manage community events, local news stories, images and video content, and organize it into reusable topics and playlists ready for broadcast.



In broadcast, BL Snow Day helps local TV stations generate and broadcast real-time critical school closures and bus cancellations or delays due to inclement weather on any platform, including digital signage, web and mobile.



Additionally, municipalities can use BL Snow Day to broadcast school closing and community event information across town hall systems, and offer it as a shared resource for the entire community.



BL Snow Day is quick to deploy, providing end users and systems integrators with an uncomplicated platform. Any system that can read an RSS, XML, ODBC or JSON feed can immediately integrate BL Snow Day output, which gets new customers up and running quickly.



The product is available as an enterprise server 1RU chassis solution, a secure cloud-based software-as-a-service solution, and a solid-state, portable Nano turnkey solution.