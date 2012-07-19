Baltimore's Producers Installs Quantel Pablo Neo

NEWBURY, UK & BALTIMORE—Baltimore video production company, Producers, has recently upgraded its Quantel eQ to a Pablo 2K color correction system with a Neo panel that will boost S3D capabilities and enhance color correction tools at the busy facility. Producers specializes in producing local and international premier high-end film, high definition video, audio and 3D motion graphics. Its customers include Toyota, Under Armour, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Department of Homeland Security, GNC and HBO.

"Our new Pablo system has already worked on some big projects," said Producers President Rip Lambert. "The versatility of Pablo allows us to use a variety of media in one timeline including RED files, QuickTime files and jpgs. A lot of projects require fast turnarounds and involve many elements, so it's great having one system that, if necessary, can handle editorial, compositing, text, rotoscoping, keying, color correction and a number of other functions all in one."

Kirk Davis, Editor and Colorist at Producers pointed out, "The upgrade to the Neo panel is a major improvement for me and what we can offer to clients. It seems it was designed with a lot of input from colorists as everything is in the right place. It has a well-designed ergonomic interface that is the best I've encountered. The Neo panel allows quick access to a lot of functions that previously had to be found through the software. This allows me to keep my eyes on the monitor and focus on the look and feel of the project. It's also easier for me to show clients several different options simultaneously and we can experiment with looks by saving them in pre-sets. Everything is faster."