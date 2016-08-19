BAFTA Launching Virtual Reality Advisory Group

LOS ANGELES—The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is taking on the issue of virtual reality, announcing that it is bringing in industry professionals to participate in its Virtual Reality Advisory Group. Based in Los Angeles, the group will debate the short and long-term impact of VR and will help inform BAFTA’s activities with the format globally.

“Virtual Reality has become one of the hottest new mediums in our industry, but there remain questions around what impact it will have on our creative world,” said Chantal Rickards, CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles. “As a global community of members representing the many sectors of the industry, BAFTA is committed to exploring these important questions and determining how best to build VR into our future initiatives.”

The advisory group will be chaired by Ray Taylor, AMD’s corporate vice president for technology and content, and feature individuals from both the technical and creative sides of the industry. Those interested in participating can apply by contacting Roy_vradvisorygroup@baftala.org.