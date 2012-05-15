Azzurro Streams Glen Beck Video With T-VIPS



MILLBURN, N.J.: T-VIPS America said that Azzurro HD, a New York-based provider of broadcast-quality video transmission services, recently purchased T-VIPS’ TVG450 JPEG2000 Video Gatewaysto provide a real-time contribution link for HD video streams over IP for Glenn Beck’s new, online HD video network, GBTV. The online network features Beck’s daily show, plus original programming, news, documentaries, reality and behind-the-scenes shows



The managed network solution for GBTV was completed in early March, allowing video to be transmitted between GBTV— broadcasting from CRM Studios in Irving, Texas—and Azzurro HD in New York. As the program is being fed live to New York from the studio in Texas, Azzurro’s Network Operations Center provides a backhaul to Texas in real time.



TVG450 Gateways utilize JPEG2000 wavelet compression technology for the transport of compressed 3G, 3D, HDTV and SD television signals over Gigabit Ethernet links. Late last year, the T-VIPS TVG430 Video Gateways were selected for real-time HD-SDI video contribution over a fiber network between Marist College, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and Azzurro HD.





