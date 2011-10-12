Azzurro HD Acquires T-Vips Gateways



MILLBURN, N.J.: T-Vips America announced that Azzurro HD, a New York-based provider of broadcast-quality video transmission services, recently purchased T-Vips’ TVG430 HD JPEG2000 Video Gateways to facilitate real-time HD-SDI video contribution over an IP network between Marist College, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and Azzurro HD in New York City.



Azzurro HD was hired by Marist College to establish a high-performance video-over-IP connection to send HD video signals in real time between its New York facility and Marist’s on-campus television studio. The TVG430 Video Gateways are configured as an encoder and decoder on either end of the fiber circuit and enable Azzurro HD to transport live HD-SDI contribution video over IP fiber networks from Marist College to any television network.



From its all-digital ASI, SDI, and HD video switching facility at 32 Avenue of the Americas in New York City, Azzurro HD provides and manages real-time switching and transmission of broadcast-quality video via long-haul fiber and satellite circuits so that its customers can send feeds to any point domestically or globally. T-VIPS’ TVG430’s were selected for this installation based upon Azzurro HD’s previous experience using JPEG2000 solutions in its managed network solutions.



