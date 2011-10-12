Azzurro HD Acquires T-Vips Gateways
MILLBURN, N.J.: T-Vips America announced that Azzurro HD, a New York-based provider of broadcast-quality video transmission services, recently purchased T-Vips’ TVG430 HD JPEG2000 Video Gateways to facilitate real-time HD-SDI video contribution over an IP network between Marist College, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and Azzurro HD in New York City.
Azzurro HD was hired by Marist College to establish a high-performance video-over-IP connection to send HD video signals in real time between its New York facility and Marist’s on-campus television studio. The TVG430 Video Gateways are configured as an encoder and decoder on either end of the fiber circuit and enable Azzurro HD to transport live HD-SDI contribution video over IP fiber networks from Marist College to any television network.
From its all-digital ASI, SDI, and HD video switching facility at 32 Avenue of the Americas in New York City, Azzurro HD provides and manages real-time switching and transmission of broadcast-quality video via long-haul fiber and satellite circuits so that its customers can send feeds to any point domestically or globally. T-VIPS’ TVG430’s were selected for this installation based upon Azzurro HD’s previous experience using JPEG2000 solutions in its managed network solutions.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox