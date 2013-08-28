Azden Debuts SMX-100 Stereo Shotgun Microphone

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J.— Azden introduces the SMX-100, its high quality stereo shotgun microphone.



Intended for broadcasters, videographers and audio professionals, the SMX-100 offers wide frequency response in a compact, lightweight camera-mount design. The M-S pick-up configuration means recorded signals are stereo- and mono-compatible.



External phantom power between 11 and 52 VDC is required to operate the microphone, which terminates with a hard-wired five pin XLR connector. The SMX-100 is 8.5-inches long and includes a custom carrying case, flocked foam windscreen and shock-mount microphone holder.



Available for immediate delivery the SMX-100 retails for $600.