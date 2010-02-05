Axon adds HD input to compliance/logging system

Looking to support the increasing amount of HD channels now being regularly launched, The Netherlands-based Axon has enhanced its TRACS transmission recording and compliance system, which includes a variety of video logger features, with a new high-definition source input.

The HD input on the TRACS recorder enables compliance recording or video logging without the need for an additional external device for downconversion. The HD input will be available as an option on all single-channel TRACS recorders and will not affect the maximum storage capability.

Besides these single-channel units, Axon also supplies a 4-input HD unit. The recorded feeds will still have the compliant picture quality at the necessary low bit rates, but the enhancement of the TRACS recorders also provides the ability to capture downscaled HD video feeds in MPEG-2, MPEG-4 or H.264; create custom settings for large (full D1) or small (CIF) video resolution encoding size; record all 16 embedded audio channels out of the HD input; perform hardware playback of recorded content over SD-SDI and analog outputs; burn-in LTC or NTP time code on the video input; and insert anamorphic WSS tags into downconverted recordings.

Compliance recording is a legal requirement from the FCC, but it can also help to resolve a dispute or maintain advertiser confidence. The TRACS system makes compliance recording easy.