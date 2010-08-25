Axcera, Continental Lensa, Continental Eletrônica do Brasil partner on TV transmitters

Axcera and Continental Lensa/Continental Eletrônica do Brasil have reached an agreement that will result in them joining together to manufacture, sell and support a complete line of TV transmitters and related equipment in South and Central America.

The transmitters will be based on technology from Axcera but will be manufactured, sold and supported by the Continental companies from their two facilities in Santiago, Chile, and São Paulo. The TV transmitter products will carry the Axcera Continental brand.

The initial showcase of the Axcera Continental products is taking place at the SET 2010 Broadcast & Cable show in São Paulo, Aug. 25-27. A full range of products will be offered, from the low-power Innovator CX series to the liquid-cooled, solid-state 6X Series transmitters. All Latin American analog and DTV standards are supported, including ISDB-Tb, DVB-T and ATSC.



See Axcera at IBC Stand 8.B02.