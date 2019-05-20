AWS Elemental MediaPackage Adds On-Demand Capability

PORTLAND, Ore.—Users can now package, encrypt on-demand video the same way they would live video via the AWS Elemental MediaPackage.

Using MediaPackage’s just-in-time feature, users can package file-based video and live video to multiple distribution formats and protect content with multiple digital rights management standards, allowing video to be available on different playback devices.

An adaptive bitrate (ABR) video asset can be ingested into a MediaPackage VOD packaging group. As a result, a single ABR can be viewed on connected TVs, mobile phones, computers, tablets and game consoles. Configurations can also be updated to extend the range of supported devices without having to transcode video again.

Just-in-time packaging for VOD is now available in all AWS regions were AWS Elemental MediaPackage is available.