AWARN Webinar to Detail NextGen TV’s Role in Weather Alerting

WASHINGTON—AWARN Alliance plans to stress that NextGen TV, based on the new ATSC 3.0 standard, can be just as big of an evolution for the weather industry as it is expected to be for broadcasters during an upcoming webinar—or “weathernar” as they are choosing to describe it.

“NextGen TV and the Future of TV Weather” will take place on Nov. 12 and focus on how ATSC 3.0 is a powerful tool for improving public safety, including the processes of emergency alerting and sharing information.

ATSC President Madeleine Noland will be on hand to kick-off the session with an introduction of the ATSC 3.0 standard. Panelists will then discuss how the new standard can help with the delivery of vital weather information. Panelists will be from the National Severe Storm Laboratory, which has built a next-generation severe weather forecast and warning framework; The Weather Company, set to share details on its smart automation powered by AI; and other weather enterprise entrepreneurs who are working with ATSC 3.0.