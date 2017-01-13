AVT Joins Ravenna Community

MUNICH—The Ravenna community is welcoming another member, as ALC NetworX has announced that Audio Video Technologies (AVT) will contribute to the development of Ravenna/AES67-enabled products.

AVT is a manufacturer of telephone hybrids or talk show systems, which are used to convert incoming phone calls into an audio signal that is suitable for a studio environment. The company also deals with audio codecs for audio transmissions over different networks.

“The move to implement Ravenna into our new products represents another milestone toward open standards,” said Wolfgang Peters, AVT’s sales director.