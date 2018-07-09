Aviwest, bcom Team Up on New Video Codec for Cellular

French-based Aviwest, a developer of video compression technology, is teaming up with bcom to develop new low-bitrate, low-latency video compression systems for current cellular systems as well as the emerging 5G cellular standard. Founded in late 2012, the bcom Institute of Research and Technology (IRT) is a public-private organization backed by the French government.

An employee of Aviwest will join bcom's New Media Formats lab in Rennes this summer to work on new low-bitrate, low-latency video compression systems with plans to incorporate the new technology bricks into Aviwest's current product lines and explore the possibility of developing new video transmission systems for bcom's 5G experiment platform.

"We are proud and delighted to count the company Aviwest among our members," said Bertrand Guilbaud, CEO of bcom. "It's a world leader in contributing and broadcasting high-quality video content. Besides these areas of excellence, we will work together on the opportunities offered by 5G networks. This is a new example of how our skills have broad applications and how bcom's efforts to offer its members the latest experimental platforms are coming together."

"We've always been working on developing high added-value solutions adapted to our clients' practices," said Erwan Gasc, CEO of Aviwest. "We must keep innovating and incorporating the latest technologies into our products. Collaborating with bcom enables us to anticipate our clients' future needs and preserve our technological and competitive advantage."