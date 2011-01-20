Avid, XenData Develop Archiving Interface



Avid and XenData, a digital video archiving system developer, have collaborated in developing an interface for Avid’s FastBreak automation system that provides automated archiving capability.



The new interface operates with XenData’s X64 Edition software and provides FastBreak users with the ability to archive assets to LTO-5 data tape.



“We’re pleased to complete integration with the XenData solution,” said Bill Hadsell, Avid product. “It provides a new, additional archive option for FastBreak Automation users and reinforces our commitment to supporting industry standards.”



The interface product paves the way for cost-effective video archiving, taking advantage of the high density storage capability of LTO-5 tape. An entry level system can store more than 60 TB, with near-line accessibility. This represents more than 5,000 hours at the DV25 quality level.



“We recognize the headaches and tight constraints broadcasters are working with today and are pleased to be working with Avid to answer demands of FastBreak Automation customers,” states Dr. Phil Storey, co-founder and CEO of XenData.



XenData reported that initial installations of the new interface were scheduled this month, and will support Avid FastBreak systems with Omneon Spectrum and MediaDeck video server equipment.



