Avid Partners with MOG Technologies on Ingest

Avid Technology has announced a partnership with MOG Technologies to deliver a fully integrated end-to-end hardware and software ingest, and recording solutions for live and post-productions environments.



MOG Technologies and Avid have agreed to include mxfSPEEDRAIL in Avid designed systems by their Professional Services team, complementing their offering for ingest solutions and providing increased value to customers.



While mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 ingests file-based media from any location into any shared storage solution, the mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 can record SDI from multiple video channels and generate a multiplicity of video formats, high-res and proxy along with metadata and locators. Both systems work with SD and HD formats and enable rich metadata workflows throughout an Avid production chain, from planning up to distribution. Plus, the edit-while-write technology allows editors to start working before ingests have completed, regardless of the video format and workflow if Interplay based or stand-alone attached video editors.



The Avid multi-resolution features are also improved by mxfSPEEDRAIL and its efficiency to ingest and capture proxy video material. Off-line editing workflows are straightforward: after the editors have finished editing over the proxies, mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 can ingest only the required high quality material, minimizing lengthy ingest processes.



Finally, the efficient integration with Avid Interplay and the easy control and configuration via the mxfSPEEDRAIL local or web-based GUI make it even more pleasant to work anywhere in the network.



This alliance is the result of several years of collaboration between both companies.