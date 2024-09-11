Avid | Stream IO Ingest & Playout Solution Now Supports SMPTE 2110

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced improvements to its Avid | Stream IO software subscription solution for broadcast production ingest and playout that are designed to further enable and support IP-based workflow.

At IBC 2024 Avid will demonstrate an upcoming version of Stream IO software, planned for release later in 2024, that natively supports uncompressed IP ingest and playout offered by SMPTE 2110, as well as compressed IP-based ingest and playout with support for SRT and RTMP protocols.

“The enhancements in this new release reflect Avid’s drive to increase efficiency and enable Avid customers to stay ahead of the increasing demand for high quality news, sports and live entertainment content,” explained Tim Claman, chief product officer at Avid. “Broadcasters can now ingest and playout any feed for any production workflow, while taking advantage of a lower cost of entry, thanks to Avid | Stream IO’s software-based subscription licensing model.”

Avid | Stream IO is the next-generation ingest and playout solution that enables fast turnaround workflows for news and sports. With a flexible software architecture that supports flexible deployment on common off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, Avid | Stream IO is configurable for both SDI streams and IP-based formats, allowing production teams to migrate from legacy workflows to IP workflows at their own pace. It also supports high precision imagery including 1080P, UHD and HDR – at a lower cost per channel than traditional hardware-based systems.

This upcoming software release builds on other recent performance improvements to Avid | Stream IO, including a doubled channel count to support two, four and now up to eight channels in a single system, the ability to build media playlists ready for playback during production directly from the web remote console, closed captioning on playout, and increased codec support.

Avid | Stream IO runs on COTS hardware and is available through subscription.

For more information, visit www.avid.com/products/avid-stream-io .