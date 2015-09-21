Avid Offers Avid All Access Membership

AMSTERDAM—Existing subscribers to Avid’s Pro Tools can now receive an expanded set of benefits with Avid All Access, a set of membership options via Avid Everywhere.

Among the benefits of Avid All Access is the ability to stay current with product updates, as it provides immediate access to all software upgrades. Plug-in effects with the Pro Tools system are also available, including the ability to expand creative capabilities with professional sound processing tools, effects and virtual instruments; emulations of 16 classic guitar stompbox effects; and the ability to create soundtracks with the Avid Pro Series plug-in collection. Members also get early access to learning materials. Premium customer support also included.

Avid All Access accompanies subscription licenses at no additional cost and is available to perpetual license owners as a renewable annual plan.

While currently only available for Pro Tools, Avid intends to release All Access plans for Media Composer and Sibelius in the future.