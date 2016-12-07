Avid MediaCentral Lands at Discovery Networks MENA

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Discovery Networks MENA, the Dubai-based division of Discovery Communications, has installed Avid’s MediaCentral Platform to assist with its production and collaboration efforts.

The Avid MediaCentral Platform that has been deployed at Discovery Networks MENA consists of many different Avid tools to boost the end-to-end production efficiencies. The Avid Media Composer stations are used to cut programs and trailers and works with the Avid Artist | DNxIO video interface to accelerate hi-res workflows from capture to output. The Avid Nexis scalable storage system provides virtual pools of storage for real time collaboration. Avid MediaCentral | UX is the cloud-based web front end of the Avid MediaCentral Platform, and allows remote access to production access. Avid Interplay | Production provides production and asset management tools to streamline the production process.

Avid has provided similar installations to a number of Discovery global sites. Discovery Networks MENA workflow went live in November.