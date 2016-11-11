Avid MediaCentral Heads to Sky Deutschland

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Germany and Austria Pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland has chosen Avid’s MediaCentral platform to boost its sports and news production. The platform is made up of systems from Avid Media, Storage and Artist suites to assist in the creation, collaboration, distribution and optimization of content.

Part of the MediaCentral Platform that Sky invested in includes the Avid Nexis | E4 software-defined storage platform that is connected to Avid Media Composer. This allows for the acquisition, editing and delivery of content in any resolution, including 2K and UHD. The broadcaster also utilizes the Avid MediaCentral | UX, a cloud-based web front end to MediaCentral, enabling producers and editors in remote locations to connect with the newsroom. There was also an investment in seven Pro Tools | S6 modular control surfaces.

Included in Sky Deutschland’s deal is a five-year support contract with Avid Global Services and software upgrades for Avid Interplay Production Asset Management with Avid Interplay Capture and Interplay Archive modules, Avid AirSpeed, Avid iNews, Avid Pro Tools and Avid Media Composer with Avid NewsCutter.