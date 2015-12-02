Avid Everywhere Boosts CNN Indonesia Production

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Covering an area of 255 million people, CNN Indonesia uses the Avid Everywhere system to assist in its production workflow. Built around the Avid MediaCentral platform, the end-to-end broadcast workflow helps CNN Indonesia to unite six remote broadcast bureaus, and accelerate content production and the delivery of breaking news.

CNN Indonesia is made up of six bureaus in cities across Indonesia, in addition to its main facility in Jakarta. With advanced media management systems, including the iNews newsroom management system to provide access to status information, feeds, stories and rundowns, CNN Indonesia is able to create a centralized and accessible hub for all journalists, field reporters, producers and editors.

The network also utilizes Avid MediaCentral | UX to allow production teams to access media, work on projects, and edit stories remotely in the field through their laptops, tablets and mobile devices. The Interplay | Production media asset management system enables reports and producers across the country to collaborate and share media simultaneously. Then there is the Media Composer | Cloud, which lets the bureaus retrieve data from the main facility, edit clips remotely, and then send back completed news stories for broadcast.

The Avid Storage Suite was also instituted to store on the connected Avid shared storage system.

CNN Indonesia launched back in August as a joint venture between Turner Broadcasting and the Indonesian-based PT Trans Media Corporation.