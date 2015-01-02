Avid Accelerates News Production At Tel Aviv’s Channel 9

TEL AVIV—Channel 9 is one of Israel’s leading free-to-air Russian-language broadcasters. We’re also known as Israel Plus, and provide our Russian-speaking viewers in Israel and North America with news programming from our new state-of-the-art studio here in Tel Aviv.

In recognition of the fact that television viewers no longer stick to scheduled news broadcasts—but instead demand news content anytime, anywhere and on any device—we embraced the Avid Everywhere toolset and selected Avid’s MediaCentral Platform to power our workflow.

With its adoption, we now reap all the benefits of being on the same platform. Its implementation has allowed us to streamline and accelerate our news production operations. In turn, this has broadened our global audience reach and boosted our revenue.

A MULTIPLICITY OF AVID PRODUCTS

With a workflow comprising a host of proven and trusted solutions from the Avid Artist Suite, Media Suite, and Storage Suite—all running on the MediaCentral Platform—our new workflow enables us to easily share content with our Israeli partner stations, Channel 2 and Channel 10. As both of these channels are already powered by Avid workflows, this means that we can repurpose assets from the archives of these other television operations, and vice versa, which provides all three operations with the ability to collaborate, create, access and distribute content from everywhere, something that just wasn’t possible before we adopted the Avid platform.

Alon Raif Key to all of this new workflow we’ve implemented—and one that handles the hundreds of hours of content we receive each day—is the Avid AirSpeed 5000 video server from the Avid Storage Suite.

In order to capture, manage, play out and repurpose our news content quickly, we needed an ingest system that would integrate with our storage and production asset management systems and give us the ability to have content ready for editing in just a few seconds after it’s ingested. After consulting with Avid Professional Services and Avid’s reseller Draco (who took care of the design, integration, installation and project management of our end-to-end workflow), we found Avid’s AirSpeed 5000 to be the perfect ingest solution for our demanding news production environment.

ALLOWS US TO REACH MORE VIEWERS

The interoperability between AirSpeed 5000, ISIS and the Interplay production asset management system means that the process of bringing news to air is now significantly faster. This enhanced speed has enabled us to increase our content production and widen the distribution of our news programming. As a result, we are gaining more viewers.

Having our new Tel Aviv facility based around the Avid MediaCentral Platform—with an AirSpeed 5000 video server as the backbone of our ingest—has enabled us to expand our footprint among Russian-speaking audiences well beyond our former territories, and this is continuing to bring in a wealth of new revenue opportunities.

Alon Raif has worked the television industry for more than 10 years and is currently chief operations and engineering officer at Channel 9. He may be contacted at alonr@9tv.co.il.

