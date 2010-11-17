Avanti chooses MatrixStore for nearline archive

Object Matrix has supplied Welsh post facility Avanti Media with its MatrixStore preproduction and nearline archive. The multipurpose data management solution provides an audited, secure archive for Panasonic P2 rushes that enter the facility as well as a safe place to keep finished Avid projects online.

Avanti Media use the MatrixStore to manage many terabytes of work in progress. The system consists of a three-node MatrixStore cluster, DropSpot and MxFS client applications from Object Matrix.

