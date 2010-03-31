Autoscript to Demo LED TFT Flatscreens at NAB 2010



Autoscript, a Vitec Group brand, will present high brightness LED TFT flatscreens, and the first fully-featured demonstrations in the United States of the Xbox Ultra and X-Lite portable prompting systems at the NAB Show.



Autoscript’s LED TFT flatscreens use recent advances in LED technology to provide high brightness, higher contrast levels, improved reliability and energy efficiency.



Based on the successful Xbox USB external box solution, the Xbox Ultra connects via USB port to a laptop or PC, and provides enhanced features and capabilities that make it particularly useful for portable prompting. It has four outputs and can power twice as many on-camera units as previous models. It also features a smooth computer on-screen scroll, eliminating the need for an external preview monitor. The video output is standard composite PAL or NTSC, and is compatible with all Autoscript on-camera units.



The X-Lite, which replaces the WinPlus VGA unit, is an entry level prompting tool which incorporates one output, and is suitable for simple pieces to camera and for educational purposes.



Autoscript will be at Booth C6025.



