Autocue unveils new 12in teleprompter

Autocue has introduced a new slimline, LED-backlit Master Series 12in teleprompter that is designed to work in bright light situations and in the field.

The new 12in teleprompter monitor stands alongside the recently launched 17in and 20in models. The new monitors feature LED-backlit technology to deliver weight and volume reductions of up to 25 percent versus other systems. The monitors also feature inboard cable management and a dimmable tally light.

The new monitors are packaged with a robust bracket set, a flexible mounting plate and a new version of the wide-angle hood. The hood holds the glass in a separate hinged frame to allow instant access for regular glass maintenance or replacement. At the top of the hood is a conveniently hidden compartment for cleaning cloth and solution.

When combined with Autocue’s IP-based prompting system (made up of the QMaster software and external QBox intelligent scroll engine), the Master Series provides a comprehensive package of intelligent teleprompting benefits.