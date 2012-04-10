Autocue Launches Support for Avid and Apple Editing Workflows



LONDON: Autocue is launching new “v3 firmware” for its range of multi-format SD/HD ingest, storage and playout video servers. The v3 release includes substantial support for Avid and Apple editing workflows, with new OP-Atom and ProRes formats and improved handling of QuickTime, DNxHD and XDCAM content.



The new software also provides scheduled playout of clip sequences, with both local and remote access to playlists. Improved timecode handling enables the server's time to be synchronized to house timecode via LTC and recordings to be triggered from embedded VITC. Support for 608 and 708 closed captions has been added, and transcoding can now be triggered on demand from a pre-defined list of encode profiles. A new XML-based remote protocol means the server can be controlled by third-party applications, and support is also now provided for field order and pixel aspect ratio requirements.



