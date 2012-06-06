Australia's SBS Adopts Ross OverDrive for News Automation

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO–Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) has been on air from their new automated news studio since February, operating under Ross Video’s OverDrive Automated Production Control system.

Commissioned by local Australian business partner Techtel, the OverDrive Automation system was part of an integrated solutions package with Ross’ Vision Switcher and XPression Graphics System, Telemetrics camera robotics, Autoscript teleprompters, Sony cameras, Apantac multiviewers and TVLogic broadcast LCD displays.

“We required a fully redundant system, so Techtel and Ross Video proposed a mirrored system, allowing the operator to easily and quickly hit a master switch and change over to the redundant system with minimal effect to air”, said Peter Stavrianos, Broadcast Engineering Manager, SBS.

“The OverDrive system already included a good level of redundancy, but this project required us to go the extra mile and create a 100% fully redundant system, the end result is a simple to manage system that provides multiple layers of protection for any imaginable failure”, commented Jeff Moore, EVP & CMO Ross Video. “The team at SBS has been very open, collaborating with our R&D team to tweak the system as we developed it and created what they required. I am satisfied that OverDrive now has redundant options suitable for any mission critical application”.

“It was great to see the vision come to reality in this project”, commented David Elsmore, Techtel Managing Director. “OverDrive with all its component parts and peripheral equipment has brought a level of automation to SBS that many users worldwide are now also embracing”.