Australian Rental House VA Adds Fujinon Premista Lenses

SYDNEY—Australian rental house VA has purchased a full set of Fujifilm Fujinon Premista 19-45mm T2.9, 28-100mm T2.9 and 80-250mm T2.9-3.5 full-frame, wide-angle zoom lenses, the company said.

The lenses have been used locally on feature films “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and “Poker Face” and a 7-Eleven television commercial.

“VA purchased these lenses because we needed to expand our rental inventory of high-quality full-frame lenses,” said Mike Vlack, VA preparation manager. “We have many sets of full-frame prime lenses, but there are very few high-quality full-frame cine lenses, such as the Premista, currently available. The Premista lenses are truly excellent.”

The Premista zooms are sharp and detailed across the full frame without being harsh, Vlack noted.

“A nice round 13-blade iris renders out of focus areas smoothly and pleasingly and the minimum focus is close. They have very low distortion, very minimal focus breathing and the lenses are not too big and heavy with a convenient 114mm front outside diameter,” he said.

“This allows standard clamp-on matte boxes to be used, without resorting to larger matte boxes which slow down production. The Premistas also support the Zeiss eXtended Data System, which is becoming very useful for virtual production utilizing LED volumetric walls. The lenses are also very sturdy with high quality production and quality control of manufacture, so they are very reliable.”