Australian Rental House VA Adds Fujinon Premista Lenses
By Phil Kurz
The lenses have already been used for two feature films and a TV commercial
SYDNEY—Australian rental house VA has purchased a full set of Fujifilm Fujinon Premista 19-45mm T2.9, 28-100mm T2.9 and 80-250mm T2.9-3.5 full-frame, wide-angle zoom lenses, the company said.
The lenses have been used locally on feature films “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and “Poker Face” and a 7-Eleven television commercial.
“VA purchased these lenses because we needed to expand our rental inventory of high-quality full-frame lenses,” said Mike Vlack, VA preparation manager. “We have many sets of full-frame prime lenses, but there are very few high-quality full-frame cine lenses, such as the Premista, currently available. The Premista lenses are truly excellent.”
The Premista zooms are sharp and detailed across the full frame without being harsh, Vlack noted.
“A nice round 13-blade iris renders out of focus areas smoothly and pleasingly and the minimum focus is close. They have very low distortion, very minimal focus breathing and the lenses are not too big and heavy with a convenient 114mm front outside diameter,” he said.
“This allows standard clamp-on matte boxes to be used, without resorting to larger matte boxes which slow down production. The Premistas also support the Zeiss eXtended Data System, which is becoming very useful for virtual production utilizing LED volumetric walls. The lenses are also very sturdy with high quality production and quality control of manufacture, so they are very reliable.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.