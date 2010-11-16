Audio-Technica Supplies Mics for 2010 CMA Awards
Audio-Technica recently celebrated its 17th consecutive year as the official microphone supplier for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. A-T mics were chosen for the ceremony for their noted sound reproduction abilities and the company has a long-standing relationship with country music artists.
The transducer technology giant provided over 200 wired and wireless microphones, including the Artist Elite 5000 Series. Taylor Swift paired a 5000 Series with an AEW-T3300 handheld, and Kenny Chesney paired a 5000 Series with a AEW-T5400 handheld. Other AEW-T5400 users included Loretta Lynn, The Band Perry and Kelly Clarkson.
The backline microphone complement featured the AT4080 phantom-powered bidirectional ribbon mic on guitars, AE3000 cardioid condenser instrument mic on snare and rotary speaker, AT4050 multi-pattern condenser microphone on guitars and bass, AT4040 cardioid condenser microphone on overheads and many others.
The 44th Annual CMA Awards aired November 10th on ABC.
