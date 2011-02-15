Audio-Technica Mics Power Grammy Awards Show



Audio-Technica has announced that for the 14th year in a row, the company’s microphones have been used in connection with coverage of the recent Grammy Awards presentation. Audio-Technica provided more than 150 of its wireless and hard-wired microphone systems for the broadcast.



The Grammy Awards Show was the first major awards program to be telecast with 5.1 surround audio and made heavy use of A-T stereo condenser microphones and Artist Elite 5000 series wireless mics. The sound system was provided by ATK AudioTek and Music Mix Mobile used their Eclipse and Horizon trucks to create the music mix.



The Feb. 13 event was the 53rd Grammy Awards Show and was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was broadcast by CBS Television in high definition.



