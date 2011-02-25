Audio Precision posts record year despite economy

Test and measurement specialist Audio Precision has announced that 2010 was its best year on record in terms of both sales and unit volume shipped. The firm also named its Chinese distributor, AP Technology, as sales partner of the year for achieving exceptional growth over the past 12 months. The company also announced that it is expanding its U.S. team of sales engineers to serve customers directly.

Last year saw the most successful product launch in Audio Precision’s history: the low-cost APx515 production test audio analyzer. The Music Group, owner of the renowned Behringer, Midas and Klark Teknik pro audio brands, recently installed 44 APx515 audio analyzers at its Zhongshan, China, production facility, adding to the already impressive UL lab. Also in 2010, R&D customers widely adopted the new BW52 ultra-high-bandwidth option and AG52 high-performance generator option for the APx525 audio analyzer.

Audio Precision forecasts continued growth in the coming year, projecting sales of APx515 to be three times that of 2010, with plans to augment that with the introduction of new measurement capabilities. The company also announced that will be opening new sales engineering offices in the Boston/Cambridge and Dallas/Austin areas.