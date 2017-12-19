AT&T DirecTV Launches 4K HDR Live Coverage

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—AT&T DirecTV launched live 4K HDR coverage of select sporting events this month with its Dec. 14 presentation of the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights, a simulcast of the NHL Network.

The AT&T DirecTV lineup of 4K HDR content includes 13 NBA games this season, a live concert, which aired Dec. 18, and the Rose Parade from Pasadena, Calif., on New Year’s Day via simulcast of HGTV.

All of these broadcasts can be found on DirecTV channels 104 and 106.