ATSC, SBE Partner on Tutorial for ATSC 3.0 Specialist Certification Prior to 2023 NAB Show

On Friday and Saturday, April 14 & 15, 2023—just prior to the NAB Show— ATSC and the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) will hold a conference on preparing for ATSC 3.0 Specialist Certification.

In 2021, the SBE released the ATSC 3.0 Specialist Certification. This upcoming course is designed to take students through the information necessary to effectively participate in the transition to NextGen Broadcasting and prepare for the certification exam. An exam testing session will follow, so that those students who meet the test qualifications can learn and become certified in one sitting.

“We will have the best industry instructors and cover the full range of topics that surround NextGen Broadcasting. The course will cover everything from enhanced audio and video processing, content protection, propagation, modulation, datacasting, and more,” explains ATSC President Madeleine Noland. “This is a very ambitious program on the part of the SBE Education Committee, ATSC and other industry partners. It will be a unique and seminal event.”

While details are still being assembled on the precise Las Vegas venue and registration process, those interested in the Specialist Certification should mark their calendars for the mid-April.