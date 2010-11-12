ATSC elects new board members

Members of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) have elected Brett Jenkins, ION Media; Mark Eyer, Sony; and John Taylor, LG Electronics, to sit on the organization’s board of directors. Each has been elected to three-year terms, beginning January 2011.

As one if their first agenda items, the board of directors has named Dr. Richard Chernock to be the next chairman of the Technology and Standards Group (TSG). Currently chief technology officer at Triveni Digital (an LG Electronics company), he replaces Mr. John Henderson of CEA, whose term as TSG chairman expires at the end of the year.

Taylor, vice president of Public Affairs and Communications for LG Electronics, been active in digital TV since 1988 and is a charter member of the Academy of Digital Television Pioneers. Among a long list of accomplishments, Taylor is former head of ATSC PR Committee and former director of ATSC Forum. He also co-founded and served on board of the Digital TV Transition Coalition.

Eyer is director of systems for the Technology Standards Office of Sony Electronics, representing the company in standards committees including ATSC, CEA and SCTE. He has participated in ATSC activities since 1994, notably as chair of S8 Transport Specialists group since 2002. Eyer’s most recent work in ATSC includes contributions to the development of ATSC 2.0 and the Non-Real-Time services standard.

Finally, Jenkins is vice president of technology at ION Media Networks, supporting ION’s development and evaluation of advanced television business models. He also oversees the direction and implementation of several digital television and mobile programs. Jenkins has been active in ATSC development of the Mobile DTV Standard and the Open Mobile Video Coalition’s Technical Advisory Group.

Returning board members for 2011 are Glenn Reitmeier, NBC Universal; Lynn Claudy, NAB; Brian Markwalter, CEA; Wendy Aylsworth, SMPTE; Andy Scott, NCTA; Jay Adrick, Harris; Victor Tawil, MSTV; John Godfrey, Samsung; Craig Todd, Dolby; and Yiyan Wu, CRC (representing IEEE). Current board members whose terms are ending Dec. 31 are: Sterling Davis, Cox; Joseph Flaherty, CBS; and Wayne Luplow, Zenith.

The ATSC is an international, nonprofit organization developing voluntary standards for the entire range of advanced television systems. The ATSC member organizations represent the broadcast, broadcast equipment, motion picture, consumer electronics, computer, cable, satellite and semiconductor industries.