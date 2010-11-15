ATSC Board names Chernock TSG chairman

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) announced Nov. 10 that its Board of Directors has named Richard Chernock, CTO of Triveni Digital, to be the next chairman of the Technology and Standards Group (TSG).

A participant in ATSC for years, Chernock most recently served as vice chair of the TSG and leader of Non-Real Time and Mobile/Handheld management layer activities. He replaces John Henderson of CEA, whose term as TSG chairman expires Dec. 31.

Prior to joining Triveni Digital, Chernock was a Research Staff Member at IBM Research, investigating digital broadcast technologies. He is active in many of the ATSC and SCTE standards committees, particularly in the areas of mobile DTV, monitoring, metadata and data broadcast.