ATSC 3.0 to Deliver Video for Mobile Alerts

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters got a taste of what to expect with mobile alerts with ATSC 3.0 when the New York and New Jersey bombing suspect was apprehended, thanks in part to 90-character Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The next-gen transmission standard is supposed to help Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN) the ability to provide text, photos, videos, maps and links in its alerts. The alerts will be able to be received by smart TVs, tablets, and smartphones. “AWARN will also deliver multilingual and accessible alerts, plus active links to social media and reporting to authorities,” said John Lawson, executive director of the AWARN Alliance.

However, AWARN needs the FCC to approve ATSC 3.0 to fully utilize this technology. The AWARN Alliance recently joined a petition that calls for the FCC to approve the voluntary use of ATSC 3.0 by local TV stations.

