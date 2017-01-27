ATSC 3.0 Teamcast Exciter STL Interface Available

RENNES, FRANCE—TeamCast is releasing new STL interface firmware for its ATSC 3.0 exciter.





The STL interface has been introduced in the ATSC 3.0 standard to convey the data from the network operating center, or NOC, to multiple transmitting sites over single frequency networks, or SFN.



The STL interface, which had been approved as a Candidate Standard within the Advanced Television Systems Committee group (A/324 – TG3), specifies the protocol to be used to interconnect the broadcast gateway in the NOC with the DTV exciters. Teamcast says this interface is fully IP based and authorizes to precisely synchronize the multiple exciters on the same frequency channel over the SFN.



“With this new firmware release, TeamCast’s ATSC 3.0 exciter can be used in a single-frequency network fed with a signal generated from a broadcast gateway and with full compliance to the standard,” said Eric Pinson, business unit and sales manager at TeamCast.



“During this development, our designers have concentrated their efforts on both the implementation of the interface within the exciter and as well as on testing and validating the interoperability with the broadcast gateway manufacturers. This interoperability has been successfully demonstrated this week during the specific SF/STL Plug&Fest organized by ATSC in Baltimore,”, he said.



