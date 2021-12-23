AtomRemote App Adds Support for NINJA V & NINJA V+

MELBOURNE, Australia—ATOMOS has announced an update to the AtomRemote App for iOS and macOS for NINJA V and NINJA V+ remote control as well as a firmware update that will manage fan speed on the NINJA V and NINJA V+.

This latest update now works with the AtomX SYNC expansion module to provide remote control features for the NINJA V/V+. It can be used to set LUTs and activate onscreen tools, including focus peaking; as well as operate recording and playback functions, the company said.

Use cases include the ability to control the NINJA V/V+ remotely with awkward camera positions as well as having applications for accessibility and compliance around COVID safety protocols, where touching a NINJA V/V+ might not be straightforward. For smaller productions, remote control can also help onscreen talent work with the camera without the need to step out of the frame and reset.

With the addition of the AtomX SYNC module to the NINJA V/V+ any device running iOS 12 or later or Mac running macOS Catalina (10.15) or later can easily connect via Bluetooth LE directly via the AtomRemote app. Device pairing is saved in the NINJA, which makes connection as simple as launching the app on the device and activating remote mode on the NINJA.

The AtomX SYNC uses long-range RF transmission patented by Timecode Systems and Bluetooth to link multiple devices. On the iPhone and iPad this includes apps like MetaRecorder audio recorder from Apogee, Mavis Pro camera and MovieSlate8 logging. AtomX SYNC is also compatible with professional audio recorders including the Zoom F6 and F8n and the bodypack recorder Zoom F2 BT.

The AtomX SYNC system works by appointing one NINJA V and NINJA V+ as the “server” device. It's then able to run as a super accurate clock to supply timecode to unlimited AtomX SYNC and Timecode Systems' devices and up to 6 “client” devices over Bluetooth. When using RF technology, devices can be spaced up to 200m apart and with multiple NINJA V/V+ systems, record functionality can be ganged together, which is a perfect solution for multi-cam productions.

The SYNC module contains its own battery, which can be used to power the NINJA V/V+ for approximately 5 minutes. While this isn’t intended to be a backup battery, it does mean operators can swap the main battery without powering down the device.

In addition, the latest system update includes manual controls for the fan. With several adaptive settings, the fan can be set to a low speed when the device is recording. Screen brightness can also be set to dip to extend record times. Turbo fan mode can be activated between takes to enable rapid cooling of the system.