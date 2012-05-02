Atlona Unveils ‘AT-PRO3HD44M’ Switcher



SUNNYVALE, CALIF.: Atlona, a manufacturer of digital connectivity solutions, unveils its AT-PRO3HD44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher which extends HDMI sources up to 230 feet over CAT6 cables at 1080p and 1920x1200, or 200 feet with CAT5e cables.



The AT-PRO3HD44M unit enables effortless control of up to eight devices through remote control, RS-232, third-party control boxes and the front panel, and it has built-in digital audio S/PDIF loop outs that allow audio distribution to an AVR or amplifier, the company says. In addition, S/PDIF output also supports PCM 2 channel, Dolby 2.0, Dolby Digital 5.1, and DTS 5.1 digital audio formats.



To ensure all audio passes through, the 4x4 matrix switcher supports all lossy and lossless formats up to Dolby True HD and DTS HD Master Audio pass through for HDMI outputs, as well as 3D signals, Atlona says. The AT-PRO3HD44M also features programmable learned EDID memory presets that are loadable to any source connected to the matrix switcher, ensuring that any display can receive audio and video, according to the company.



