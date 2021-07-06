Athletes Stream 700KM Ride with TVU

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced that the extreme athletes and influencers Alex Roca and Valenti Sanjuan live streamed their entire 700-kilometer tandem bike ride from Barcelona to Madrid to deliver the Summer Games torch using the TVU Nano Router and TVU PowerPac2.

Broadcast over Sanjuan’s Twitch channel (twitch.tv/valentisanjuan) to over 100,000 viewers, the event was part of the #StartYourImpossible movement from Toyota, a sponsor of the Summer Games, promoting inclusion in sports.

Sanjuan is well known for broadcasting extreme challenges to his large base of followers on his social media networks. Roca, who has cerebral palsy, has participated in several events with Sanjuan including: the Titan Desert, the Camino de Santiago, and individually - the Barcelona Half Marathon.

For the seven-day ride to deliver the Summer Games torch, the athletes wanted to make sure they’d have the connection and technical support needed to share every second of this experience with Spain and the rest of the world.

“We relied on our TVU Nano Router and PowerPac to keep us online 24/7 through some of the harshest and most remote parts of our trip,” said Sanjuan. “We never once lost our stream. Since we were pedaling 100 kilometers a day, it was a huge relief not to have to worry about our connection.”

Weighing less than 500g, the TVU Nano Router delivers up to 200Mbps of stable bandwidth and is ideal for live streaming. TVU PowerPac2 is a lithium ion battery pack that can power any device in any circumstance, using: USB-C, D-tab and USB. With it, there is no need to carry another power adapter, TVU reported.